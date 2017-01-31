Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Watford

M'Baye Niang set for Watford debut at Arsenal

Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
M'Baye Niang is "available" to make his Watford debut against Arsenal on Tuesday night, confirms Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri.
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has suggested that new signing M'Baye Niang will make his debut for the club in Tuesday night's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Hornets confirmed the loan signing of the 22-year-old late last week, but he was not involved in the club's 1-0 defeat to Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Mazzari, however, has confirmed that the the powerful forward is "available" for the Arsenal match and will travel with the squad with a view to making his first appearance.

"He's available, he will probably come with us. He hasn't been training a lot but he's a player we can use," Mazzarri told reporters.

Niang, who will wear the number 21 for his new club, has scored three times and registered two assists in 18 Serie A appearances for Milan this season.

The former France Under-21 international joined Milan from Caen in 2012, but only managed one goal in his first 38 appearances for the Italian giants.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
