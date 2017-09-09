Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,435
Southampton
0-2
Watford
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Doucoure (38'), Janmaat (66')

Daryl Janmaat: 'Watford can have a great season'

Watford defender Daryl Janmaat gestures during the Premier League match between Watford and Arsenal on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Watford defender Daryl Janmaat predicts that the club will enjoy "a great season" following their unbeaten start to the new campaign.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 14:58 UK

Watford defender Daryl Janmaat has said that his side can sustain their impressive start to the new campaign and enjoy "a great season" in the Premier League.

The Hornets were tipped by many to be among the candidates for relegation this term but sit unbeaten after four games with two wins and two draws, a run that has seen them claim an unlikely fourth-place spot in the primitive league table.

Janmaat was on the scoresheet yesterday as the Hornets managed a 2-0 victory at Southampton and, speaking to reporters after the final whistle, the Dutchman predicted more good things to come.

"We're unbeaten with eight points from four games so it's a fantastic start to the season," he told the Watford website. "We have got to continue like this and on Saturday we have Manchester City at home and a great opportunity to try to stay up with them.

"We are playing with a lot of confidence at the moment. We have a good team, some good signings, a lot of strength in the team and pace up front.

"I think we can threaten a lot of teams with the way we are playing and we can have a great season."

Watford have managed successive finishes of 13th and 17th following their return to the top flight in 2015.

Mauricio Pellegrino observes the action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Pellegrino: 'We must learn from defeat'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daryl Janmaat, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Watford defender Daryl Janmaat gestures during the Premier League match between Watford and Arsenal on August 27, 2016
Daryl Janmaat: 'Watford can have a great season'
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Marco Silva hails "deserved" Watford win at Southampton
 Mauricio Pellegrino observes the action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Mauricio Pellegrino: 'Southampton must learn from defeat'
Result: Watford claim victory over SouthamptonTeam News: Hoedt starts for SouthamptonSilva unhappy with Watford deadline dayUtd, City 'voted against transfer change'Richarlison pays tribute to Watford fans
Stefano Okaka turned down Wolves move?Costel Pantilimon sent on loan to DeportivoSevilla 'considering Okaka approach'Three PL sides 'keen on Celtic defender'Watford sign Molla Wague on loan
> Watford Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 