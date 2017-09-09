Watford defender Daryl Janmaat predicts that the club will enjoy "a great season" following their unbeaten start to the new campaign.

The Hornets were tipped by many to be among the candidates for relegation this term but sit unbeaten after four games with two wins and two draws, a run that has seen them claim an unlikely fourth-place spot in the primitive league table.

Janmaat was on the scoresheet yesterday as the Hornets managed a 2-0 victory at Southampton and, speaking to reporters after the final whistle, the Dutchman predicted more good things to come.

"We're unbeaten with eight points from four games so it's a fantastic start to the season," he told the Watford website. "We have got to continue like this and on Saturday we have Manchester City at home and a great opportunity to try to stay up with them.

"We are playing with a lot of confidence at the moment. We have a good team, some good signings, a lot of strength in the team and pace up front.

"I think we can threaten a lot of teams with the way we are playing and we can have a great season."

Watford have managed successive finishes of 13th and 17th following their return to the top flight in 2015.