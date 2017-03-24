Wales star Joe Ledley could miss his country's trip to Republic of Ireland if his pregnant wife gives birth.

Joe Ledley could miss Wales' vital World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland due to the arrival of his third child.

The Crystal Palace star's pregnant wife Ruby is due to give birth just days after the Dublin showdown, according to his teammate Wayne Hennessey.

"Ruby is expecting two or three days after the game, so Joe is hoping he doesn't get the call until the day after," Sky Sports News quotes Palace and Wales stopper Hennessey as saying.

"He's not been nervous, he's been calm. He's just keeping his phone on loud and for one of the members of staff to take his phone if he's out on the training field.

"He's used to it now... but let's hope she doesn't drop before the game. I would be lost without him."

Ireland head into the Group D clash top of the table, four points ahead of Wales in third.