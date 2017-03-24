World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
vs.
Wales
 

Joe Ledley could miss Wales' trip to Republic of Ireland

Joe Ledley in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Wales star Joe Ledley could miss his country's trip to Republic of Ireland if his pregnant wife gives birth.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 20:07 UK

Joe Ledley could miss Wales' vital World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland due to the arrival of his third child.

The Crystal Palace star's pregnant wife Ruby is due to give birth just days after the Dublin showdown, according to his teammate Wayne Hennessey.

"Ruby is expecting two or three days after the game, so Joe is hoping he doesn't get the call until the day after," Sky Sports News quotes Palace and Wales stopper Hennessey as saying.

"He's not been nervous, he's been calm. He's just keeping his phone on loud and for one of the members of staff to take his phone if he's out on the training field.

"He's used to it now... but let's hope she doesn't drop before the game. I would be lost without him."

Ireland head into the Group D clash top of the table, four points ahead of Wales in third.

