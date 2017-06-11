World Cup
Jun 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
SerbiaSerbia
1-1
Wales
Mitrovic (73')
Stojkovic (33'), Milivojevic (35'), Matic (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ramsey (35' pen.)
Allen (57'), Richards (71')

Chris Coleman: 'Wales can still qualify for World Cup'

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Wales manager Chris Coleman insists that his side can still qualify for next summer's World Cup despite dropping more points in a 1-1 draw with Serbia.
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Wales manager Chris Coleman has described his side's 1-1 draw with Serbia as a "great point" despite missing the chance to give their qualifying hopes for next summer's World Cup a big boost.

Aaron Ramsey had broken the deadlock in Belgrade to set Wales on their way to a famous victory over Serbia, but Aleksandar Mitrovic hit back with less than 20 minutes remaining to rescue a draw for the hosts.

The result leaves Wales still four points behind Serbia and the Republic of Ireland in the qualifying spots, but Coleman is confident that his side can breach that gap over the final four games of the campaign.

"It was a great point. But we were 1-0 up, they weren't peppering Wayne Hennessey. You expect a tough game here but we had chances over 90 minutes. You aren't going to come here and play open football, we did that before and you know what happened. We lost 6-1," he told reporters.

"I can't fault the players, they worked so so hard. Joe Ledley hasn't played for three months and he gave me 90 minutes, incredible.

"We can't seal the deal. Last campaign we saw them out but that's where we are. We weren't standing there biting our nails. It's all to play for. Serbia have got to go to Austria and the Republic of Ireland. It will go down to the wire. Can we bridge the gap? 100%."

Wales have now lost eight points from winning positions during their qualifying campaign.

