Cedric Bakambu renews Villarreal deal until June 2022

Cedric Bakambu celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Villarreal and Sparta Prague on April 7, 2016
Cedric Bakambu, who has been linked with moves to West Ham United and Newcastle United this summer, extends his contract with Villarreal until 2022.
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Cedric Bakambu has extended his contract with Villarreal until the summer of 2022.

Bakambu, who joined Villarreal from Bursaspor in the summer of 2015, scored 22 goals in 50 appearances during the 2015-16 campaign, before registering 12 times in 31 appearances last season.

Newcastle United and West Ham United were both linked with a move for Bakambu earlier this month, and it had been claimed that the Magpies were prepared to break their transfer record to sign the Congo forward.

The 26-year-old, however, has decided to pen a two-year extension to his current deal with the Yellow Submarine.

Bakambu struggled with injury throughout the 2016-17 campaign, managing just 17 starts in La Liga.

