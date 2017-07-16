New Transfer Talk header

Valencia confirm Diego Alves departure

Valencia's goalkeeper Diego Alves (L) and forward Pablo Piatti (C) vie with Espanyol's defender Victor Alvarez Delgado (R) during the Spanish league football match on February 8, 2015
Valencia confirm that they have sold experienced Brazilian goalkeeper Diego Alves to Flamengo ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Valencia have confirmed that they have sold Brazilian goalkeeper Diego Alves to Flamengo.

The 10-time Brazil international started his professional career with Atletico Mineiro in his homeland, before moving to Spanish side Almeria in 2007, where he spent four years.

Alves, who has saved more penalties than any other goalkeeper in the history of Spain's top flight, then joined Valencia in 2011, and departs Los Che having made 142 appearances for the club in all competitions.

"This Sunday Valencia CF have reached an agreement with CR Flamengo regarding the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Diego Alves to the Brazilian club," read a statement from the Spanish club.

Valencia have brought in Neto from Juventus this summer as their new number one.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
