Valencia 'agree price for Geoffrey Kondogbia'

Geoffrey Kondogbia (C) of FC Internazionale Milano celebrates after scoring the opening goal with team mates during the Serie A match between Torino FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on November 8, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
Valencia reportedly agree a deal with Inter Milan for French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who must now decide his future.
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Valencia have reportedly agreed a deal with Inter Milan for French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Kondogbia joined Inter from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015, but he has struggled to settle in Italian football, and started just 20 times in Serie A last term.

According to Superdeporte, Valencia have agreed a deal with Inter for the transfer of Kondogbia, and now the 24-year-old must decide whether he wants to return to La Liga.

The Frenchman spent two years with Sevilla between 2012 and 2014, landing the Europa League during his time at the Estadio Ramon.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also previously been linked with a move for the midfielder.

Zenit's Belgian defender Nicolas Lombaerts (2nd L) and teammate Zenit's Portuguese defender Luis Neto (L) celebrate their victoy after the UEFA Champions League group H football match Valencia CF vs FC Zenit at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on Septembe
Report: Valencia target Luis Neto
