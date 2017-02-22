Valencia winger Nani says that he 'cannot wait' to take on Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday night.

The clash between two of the biggest clubs in Spain was initially due to take place last December, but Real Madrid's involvement in the 2016 Club World Cup led to the fixture being rearranged.

Nani, who has previously faced Real Madrid during his time with Manchester United, has said that he is 'looking forward' to taking on the league leaders at the Mestalla.

"To tell you the truth, I am looking forward to this game, it is something to enjoy. When you play against a big club like this it is something to savour and it's a team I've played against in the past and it was a different challenge," Nani told reporters.

"At the moment it's one more game and it's one we'll try to win, we must attempt to enjoy it and do our best, to be satisfied at the end of what you've achieved on the pitch."

Valencia currently sit 15th in La Liga, having won just six of their 22 league matches this season.