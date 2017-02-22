Feb 22, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Mestalla
Valencia
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Nani "looking forward" to Real Madrid clash

Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Valencia winger Nani says that he 'cannot wait' to take on Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Valencia winger Nani has revealed that he cannot wait to take on Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday night.

The clash between two of the biggest clubs in Spain was initially due to take place last December, but Real Madrid's involvement in the 2016 Club World Cup led to the fixture being rearranged.

Nani, who has previously faced Real Madrid during his time with Manchester United, has said that he is 'looking forward' to taking on the league leaders at the Mestalla.

"To tell you the truth, I am looking forward to this game, it is something to enjoy. When you play against a big club like this it is something to savour and it's a team I've played against in the past and it was a different challenge," Nani told reporters.

"At the moment it's one more game and it's one we'll try to win, we must attempt to enjoy it and do our best, to be satisfied at the end of what you've achieved on the pitch."

Valencia currently sit 15th in La Liga, having won just six of their 22 league matches this season.

French defender Eliaquim Mangala gives a press conference in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on October 9, 2014 ahead of a friendly football match against Portugal to be held on October 11, 2014
Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
 Valencia's midfielder Dani Parejo celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Valencia CF vs SD Eibar at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 3, 2015
Dani Parejo 'rejected move away from Valencia'
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: Chelsea to make summer moves for Romelu Lukaku, Joao Cancelo
