On-loan Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala has said that Los Che deserved to suffer a heavy defeat against Eibar on Saturday night because of their lack of fight.

Sergi Enrich scored twice for Eibar as the visitors recorded a shock 4-0 at the Mestalla at the weekend - a result that has left Valencia in 16th position in La Liga.

Mangala, on loan at Valencia from Manchester City, has said that the result was "fair" and blasted his teammates for refusing to show any mental strength.

"It was a fair defeat, we deserved to lose because we didn't show anything. We didn't fight, we didn't play with aggression and without it you can't win a game. It's something we have to talk about in the dressing room," Mangala told reporters.

Valencia have only won five of their 20 league matches this season and are already on their third full-time manager of the campaign.