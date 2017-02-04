Feb 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Mestalla
Valencia
0-4
EibarEibar

Gaya (66'), Garay (88')
Soler (45')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Enrich (28', 77'), Adrian (45' pen.), Garcia (57')
Ramis (68')

Eliaquim Mangala blasts Valencia teammates

French defender Eliaquim Mangala gives a press conference in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on October 9, 2014 ahead of a friendly football match against Portugal to be held on October 11, 2014
© Getty Images
Valencia 'deserved' to suffer a heavy defeat at home to Eibar on Saturday night, according to on-loan defender Eliaquim Mangala.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 09:15 UK

On-loan Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala has said that Los Che deserved to suffer a heavy defeat against Eibar on Saturday night because of their lack of fight.

Sergi Enrich scored twice for Eibar as the visitors recorded a shock 4-0 at the Mestalla at the weekend - a result that has left Valencia in 16th position in La Liga.

Mangala, on loan at Valencia from Manchester City, has said that the result was "fair" and blasted his teammates for refusing to show any mental strength.

"It was a fair defeat, we deserved to lose because we didn't show anything. We didn't fight, we didn't play with aggression and without it you can't win a game. It's something we have to talk about in the dressing room," Mangala told reporters.

Valencia have only won five of their 20 league matches this season and are already on their third full-time manager of the campaign.

Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Read Next:
Hull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?
>
View our homepages for Eliaquim Mangala, Sergi Enrich, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
French defender Eliaquim Mangala gives a press conference in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on October 9, 2014 ahead of a friendly football match against Portugal to be held on October 11, 2014
Eliaquim Mangala blasts Valencia teammates
 Mario Kempes in action for Argentina on August 01, 1978.
Mario Kempes sacked from Valencia ambassadorial role
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City 'to sign Valencia youngster Nabil Touaizi'
Hull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las PalmasLive Commentary: Las Palmas 3-1 Valencia - as it happenedEvra 'to decide on future this week'Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stay
Zaza "not right mentally" at West HamZaza's West Ham loan spell comes to an endValencia confirm Simone Zaza interestSimone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'
> Valencia Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona21136255183745
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
5Real Sociedad2112273430438
6Villarreal2198428141435
7Athletic Bilbao219572625132
8Espanyol218852927232
9EibarEibar219573229332
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas207763131028
12AlavesAlaves216962122-127
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga215792835-722
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
16Valencia2054112940-1119
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Osasuna2117132346-2310
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version