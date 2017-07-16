Lyuboslav Penev appointed Valencia B boss

Valencia appoint former forward Lyuboslav Penev, who played for the club between 1988 and 1995, as head coach of their B team.

Penev, 50, has replaced Curo Torres as head coach of a side that finished eighth in Group 3 of Segunda B during the 2016-17 campaign.

Penev scored 101 goals in 226 appearances for Valencia between 1988 and 1995, before joining Atletico Madrid, where he won the La Liga title during his first season at the Vicente Calderon.

The former Bulgarian Footballer of the Year also scored 13 times in 62 appearances for his national team during a professional career which started at CSKA Sofia in 1984.

Valencia's first team will also have a new manager next season following the appointment of former Villarreal boss Marcelino, who signed a two-year contract at the Mestalla in May.