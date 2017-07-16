Crowd generic

Valencia

Lyuboslav Penev appointed Valencia B boss

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Valencia appoint former forward Lyuboslav Penev, who played for the club between 1988 and 1995, as head coach of their B team.
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 20:37 UK

Valencia have appointed former forward Lyuboslav Penev as manager of their B team.

Penev, 50, has replaced Curo Torres as head coach of a side that finished eighth in Group 3 of Segunda B during the 2016-17 campaign.

Penev scored 101 goals in 226 appearances for Valencia between 1988 and 1995, before joining Atletico Madrid, where he won the La Liga title during his first season at the Vicente Calderon.

The former Bulgarian Footballer of the Year also scored 13 times in 62 appearances for his national team during a professional career which started at CSKA Sofia in 1984.

Valencia's first team will also have a new manager next season following the appointment of former Villarreal boss Marcelino, who signed a two-year contract at the Mestalla in May.

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Your Comments
Geoffrey Kondogbia (C) of FC Internazionale Milano celebrates after scoring the opening goal with team mates during the Serie A match between Torino FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on November 8, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
Valencia 'agree price for Geoffrey Kondogbia'
Valencia 'agree price for Geoffrey Kondogbia'
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Lyuboslav Penev appointed Valencia B boss
Lyuboslav Penev appointed Valencia B boss
 Sevilla's Portuguese defender Daniel Carrico smiles during a press conference at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on April 9, 2014
Report: Valencia face Daniel Carrico battle
Report: Valencia face Daniel Carrico battle
