Valencia have sacked Mario Kempes from his ambassadorial role with the club due to his criticism of their performance against Eibar on Saturday.

The Argentine, who had been in the role since 2013, has been an outspoken critic of the struggling side for much of the season and continued his stance after the 4-0 home defeat.

The result left Los Che in 19th place in La Liga, six points above the relegation zone, with 18 games remaining.

Kempes wrote on Twitter: "Lamentably this is a team that is utterly lost. There's no style of play, no leadership and very little enthusiasm."

A few hours later, Kempes posted: "Today I have officially been informed I am no longer the ambassador of Valencia. But my sentiments for the club will not change, and I'll keep giving my opinions when I think things are not right."

The 62-year-old is a popular figure among Valencia fans for his role in the team winning their first European trophy, the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1980, as well as the Copa del Rey in 1979.