Crowd generic

Valencia

Cesare Prandelli resigns as Valencia boss

Cesare Prandelli, manager of Galatasaray AS reacts during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Arsenal FC and Galatasaray AS at Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Cesare Prandelli resigns as head coach of Valencia, just three months after taking control of the Spanish outfit.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Experienced Italian manager Cesare Prandelli has resigned as head coach of Valencia, just three months after taking control of the Spanish outfit.

Prandelli replaced Pako Ayestaran as boss of Los Che at the end of September and upon his arrival, called the role "a long-term project" as he targeted a return to the Champions League for the former Spanish champions.

The 59-year-old has only led Valencia to one league win, however, which has left the club struggling in 17th position in La Liga, level on points with 18th-place Sporting Gijon during the winter break.

"Cesare Prandelli has communicated to Valencia Club de Futbol his irrevocable decision to resign from his position as coach, as of Friday, December 30th," read a statement on the club's official website.

Prandelli is believed to have had difficult relationships with a number of senior players at the Spanish club, while disagreements with chairman Peter Lim over the January transfer window are also said to have played a part in his decision to quit.

Kevin De Bruyne and John Obi Mikel in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Valencia 'confident of Mikel deal'
>
View our homepages for Cesare Prandelli, Pako Ayestaran, Peter Lim, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
Cesare Prandelli, manager of Galatasaray AS reacts during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Arsenal FC and Galatasaray AS at Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2014
Cesare Prandelli resigns as Valencia boss
 Simone Zaza reacts during the Euro 2016 Group E match between Italy and Republic of Ireland on June 22, 2016
On-loan striker Simone Zaza on brink of West Ham United exit
 Portugal defender Joao Cancelo in action during the U21 international friendly against Denmark on March 26, 2015
Valencia's Joao Cancelo 'to join Barcelona next summer'
Valencia 'confident of Mikel deal'Negredo "very happy" at MiddlesbroughValencia make £14m move for Marcos Rojo?Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: Valencia in Maksimovic talks
Arsenal 'chasing Valencia left-back'Dani Parejo dropped over drunken videoReport: Southampton want Dani ParejoReport: La Liga duo eye Bojan KrkicReport: Barcelona eye Joao Cancelo move
> Valencia Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version