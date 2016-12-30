Cesare Prandelli resigns as Valencia boss

Cesare Prandelli resigns as head coach of Valencia, just three months after taking control of the Spanish outfit.

Prandelli replaced Pako Ayestaran as boss of Los Che at the end of September and upon his arrival, called the role "a long-term project" as he targeted a return to the Champions League for the former Spanish champions.

The 59-year-old has only led Valencia to one league win, however, which has left the club struggling in 17th position in La Liga, level on points with 18th-place Sporting Gijon during the winter break.

"Cesare Prandelli has communicated to Valencia Club de Futbol his irrevocable decision to resign from his position as coach, as of Friday, December 30th," read a statement on the club's official website.

Prandelli is believed to have had difficult relationships with a number of senior players at the Spanish club, while disagreements with chairman Peter Lim over the January transfer window are also said to have played a part in his decision to quit.