Sydney FC have won the 2016-17 A-League title after beating Melbourne Victory on penalties in Sunday's grand final at the Allianz Stadium.

Besart Berisha gave Melbourne the lead in the 20th minute, shrugging off two markers to create space then drilling the ball low past Danny Vukovic to open the scoring.

However, Sydney battled back and duly drew level in the 68th minute when Rhyan Grant found himself perfectly placed to prod home a rebound from close range.

The teams could not be separated in the standard 90 minutes or after extra time, so the title had to be decided on penalties.

Alex Wilkinson missed for Sydney, but after Carl Valeri and Marco Rojas failed from the spot, Milos Ninkovic slammed home the winning penalty.