Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly abusing a match official during the recent encounter with Bury.

The incident took place during half time of Saturday's League One clash at Gigg Lane, which the Robins went on to lose 1-0 to remain in the drop zone.

It is claimed that Sherwood used "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words and/or beahviour towards the official close to the tunnel.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa boss Sherwood now has until February 20 to respond to the charge.

Swindon are currently four points adrift of safety after winning three, drawing four and losing 11 of their 18 games since Sherwood joined the club in a backroom role - a run that includes five losses on the spin.