Modou Barrow joins Leeds United on loan from Swansea City

Modou Barrow of Swansea during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on November 9, 2014
Leeds United complete the signing of winger Modou Barrow on loan from Swansea City until the end of the season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 20:58 UK

Leeds United have completed the signing of Modou Barrow on loan from Swansea City until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Liberty Stadium since Bob Bradley's departure, with the most recent of his 12 Premier League starts coming on December 17.

Barrow will be reunited with Garry Monk at Elland Road, with the current Leeds manager having brought the winger to English football during his time in charge of Swansea.

The Gambian has spent time on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers in recent seasons and will now look to help Leeds sustain their playoff push over the remainder of the campaign.

Barrow becomes Leeds' second signing of deadline day following the arrival of Alfonso Pedraza, with both available to make their debuts during Sunday's West Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town.

Marvin Emnes in action for Swansea on October 4, 2014
