Leeds United have completed the signing of Modou Barrow on loan from Swansea City until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Liberty Stadium since Bob Bradley's departure, with the most recent of his 12 Premier League starts coming on December 17.

Barrow will be reunited with Garry Monk at Elland Road, with the current Leeds manager having brought the winger to English football during his time in charge of Swansea.

The Gambian has spent time on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers in recent seasons and will now look to help Leeds sustain their playoff push over the remainder of the campaign.

Barrow becomes Leeds' second signing of deadline day following the arrival of Alfonso Pedraza, with both available to make their debuts during Sunday's West Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town.