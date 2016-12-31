Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-1
Bournemouth
LIVE
Afobe (26')

Team News: Seven changes for Swansea City

Alan Curtis prior to the game between Manchester United and Swansea on January 2, 2016
Swansea City caretaker manager Alan Curtis makes seven changes for the visit of Bournemouth.
Swansea City caretaker manager Alan Curtis has made seven changes for the visit of Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Welshman makes wholesale changes following the 4-1 Boxing Day defeat at West Ham United that cost Bob Bradley his job and left the club rock bottom of the Premier League.

There are three alterations to the back four, with the Kyle Naughton, Jordi Amat and the fit-again Neil Taylor coming in for Angel Rangel, Mike van der Hoorn and Stephen Kingsley.

Ki Sung-yueng and Leroy Fer are preferred to Jack Cork and Jay Fulton in the middle of the park, while Nathan Dyer and Fernando Llorente replace Wayne Routledge and Borja Baston as partners for Gylfi Sigurdsson up front.

For the Cherries, Eddie Howe makes four changes from the side that suffered a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Boxing Day, with Nathan Ake returning to the fold after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Dan Gosling, Adam Smith and Joshua King drop to the bench, with Brad Smith missing out, with Junior Stanislas, Benik Afobe and Ryan Fraser all earning recalls.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Mawson, Amat, Taylor; Britton, Ki, Fer; Dyer, Sigurdsson, Llorente
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Fernandez, Cork, Barrow, Borja, McBurnie

Bournemouth: Boruc; Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Surman, Arter, Wilshere; Stanislas, Fraser, Afobe
Subs: Federici, Mings, Smith, Gosling, Ibe, King, Wilson

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
