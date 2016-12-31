Swansea City caretaker manager Alan Curtis makes seven changes for the visit of Bournemouth.

Swansea City caretaker manager Alan Curtis has made seven changes for the visit of Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Welshman makes wholesale changes following the 4-1 Boxing Day defeat at West Ham United that cost Bob Bradley his job and left the club rock bottom of the Premier League.

There are three alterations to the back four, with the Kyle Naughton, Jordi Amat and the fit-again Neil Taylor coming in for Angel Rangel, Mike van der Hoorn and Stephen Kingsley.

Ki Sung-yueng and Leroy Fer are preferred to Jack Cork and Jay Fulton in the middle of the park, while Nathan Dyer and Fernando Llorente replace Wayne Routledge and Borja Baston as partners for Gylfi Sigurdsson up front.

For the Cherries, Eddie Howe makes four changes from the side that suffered a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Boxing Day, with Nathan Ake returning to the fold after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Dan Gosling, Adam Smith and Joshua King drop to the bench, with Brad Smith missing out, with Junior Stanislas, Benik Afobe and Ryan Fraser all earning recalls.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Mawson, Amat, Taylor; Britton, Ki, Fer; Dyer, Sigurdsson, Llorente

Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Fernandez, Cork, Barrow, Borja, McBurnie

Bournemouth: Boruc; Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Surman, Arter, Wilshere; Stanislas, Fraser, Afobe

Subs: Federici, Mings, Smith, Gosling, Ibe, King, Wilson