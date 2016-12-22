Bob Bradley: 'My Swansea City future could hinge on next two games'

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Bob Bradley accepts that his future at Swansea City may hinge on the club's next two Premier League fixtures.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 19:17 UK

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley has admitted that his future could depend on his side's next two Premier League matches.

A difficult 2016-17 campaign to date has left the Welsh outfit 19th in the table, three points behind 17th-placed Crystal Palace.

Swansea, who are above bottom club Hull City on goal difference, welcome West Ham United to the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day before hosting Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

When asked by Sky Sports Newswhether he felt his future at the club could hinge on the next two results, Bradley said: "Maybe. But... I don't spend much time thinking about it. I've been here for 10 games and when I arrived I knew it was a challenge.

"When a team has gone through a rough stretch there are some guys who can get down and you have to make sure everyone understands we have to be together.

"It won't be easy, but we can do it. We have to reinforce that message to the group every day."

Bradley has won just two of his 10 matches in charge of the Swans.

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Bob Bradley eyeing January additions
>
View our homepages for Bob Bradley, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bob Bradley: 'My Swansea City future could hinge on next two games'
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Crystal Palace, Swansea City 'eye Aleksandar Mitrovic'
 Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Report: Six Premier League clubs want Ashley Young
Bob Bradley eyeing January additionsHull interested in Jefferson Montero?Report: Prem trio in hunt for Leipzig strikerSwansea 'preparing Luciano Narsingh bid'Bob Bradley: 'I will not back down'
Bob Bradley: "Same story"Result: Boro inflict further misery on SwanseaTeam News: Ramirez returns for Boro against SwansLive Commentary: Middlesbrough 3-0 Swansea City - as it happenedBony suing Swansea over £8m fee dispute
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version