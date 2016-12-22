Bob Bradley accepts that his future at Swansea City may hinge on the club's next two Premier League fixtures.

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley has admitted that his future could depend on his side's next two Premier League matches.

A difficult 2016-17 campaign to date has left the Welsh outfit 19th in the table, three points behind 17th-placed Crystal Palace.

Swansea, who are above bottom club Hull City on goal difference, welcome West Ham United to the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day before hosting Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

When asked by Sky Sports Newswhether he felt his future at the club could hinge on the next two results, Bradley said: "Maybe. But... I don't spend much time thinking about it. I've been here for 10 games and when I arrived I knew it was a challenge.

"When a team has gone through a rough stretch there are some guys who can get down and you have to make sure everyone understands we have to be together.

"It won't be easy, but we can do it. We have to reinforce that message to the group every day."

Bradley has won just two of his 10 matches in charge of the Swans.