Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
1-4
West HamWest Ham United
Llorente (89')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ayew (13'), Reid (50'), Antonio (78'), Carroll (90')

Bob Bradley "fully committed" to Swansea City

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley looks on ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Bob Bradley vows to fight on at the club despite fans calling for him to be sacked less than three months into his reign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 22:20 UK

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley has insisted that he remains "fully committed" to the club despite increasing speculation over his future.

The 58-year-old arrived at the Liberty Stadium less than three months ago, but this afternoon's 4-1 home defeat at the hands of West Ham United was the seventh loss of his 11-match reign.

Fans inside the Liberty called for the American to be sacked during the game, and Bradley himself had admitted in the build-up that his future could rest on the next two matches, but he vowed to fight on despite the growing pressure.

"It was a tough afternoon in all ways. We've gone through a period where nothing has gone right and today was more of the same. I understood it was a difficult situation when I came here. But I said I would work and fight every day to do the job. I continue to be fully committed to that," he told reporters.

"I don't have regular dealings with the board. As a manager when results go bad you understand there will be discussion. It's not anything you control, you continue to prepare your team, pick the best team.

"You make changes throughout a game to affect the game and keep going. I've been in difficult situations before and I will continue to look the players in eye and challenge them, because the only way we can do is stick together and keep going."

The defeat leaves Swansea four points adrift of safety in the Premier League.

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley looks on ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Bob Bradley: "We are our own worst enemy"
>
View our homepages for Bob Bradley, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Swansea City manager Bob Bradley looks on ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bob Bradley "fully committed" to Swansea City
 Swansea City manager Bob Bradley looks on ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bob Bradley: "We are our own worst enemy"
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic punches the air after Michail Antonio of West Ham United opens the scoring during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the London Stadium on August 21, 2016
Result: West Ham United thrash struggling Swansea City
Bradley: 'Swansea easy to play against'Bob Bradley: "I have total confidence"Bradley: Swans job could be on the line'Bob Bradley eyeing January additionsPalace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'
Report: Six PL clubs want Ashley YoungHull interested in Jefferson Montero?Report: Prem trio in hunt for Leipzig strikerSwansea 'preparing Luciano Narsingh bid'Bob Bradley: 'I will not back down'
> Swansea City Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
3Liverpool17114241202137
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
13Bournemouth186392331-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version