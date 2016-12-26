Swansea City manager Bob Bradley vows to fight on at the club despite fans calling for him to be sacked less than three months into his reign.

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley has insisted that he remains "fully committed" to the club despite increasing speculation over his future.

The 58-year-old arrived at the Liberty Stadium less than three months ago, but this afternoon's 4-1 home defeat at the hands of West Ham United was the seventh loss of his 11-match reign.

Fans inside the Liberty called for the American to be sacked during the game, and Bradley himself had admitted in the build-up that his future could rest on the next two matches, but he vowed to fight on despite the growing pressure.

"It was a tough afternoon in all ways. We've gone through a period where nothing has gone right and today was more of the same. I understood it was a difficult situation when I came here. But I said I would work and fight every day to do the job. I continue to be fully committed to that," he told reporters.

"I don't have regular dealings with the board. As a manager when results go bad you understand there will be discussion. It's not anything you control, you continue to prepare your team, pick the best team.

"You make changes throughout a game to affect the game and keep going. I've been in difficult situations before and I will continue to look the players in eye and challenge them, because the only way we can do is stick together and keep going."

The defeat leaves Swansea four points adrift of safety in the Premier League.