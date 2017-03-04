Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side's upcoming run of games against Burnley, Hull, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough is a "crucial" period for the club.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that his side face a "crucial" four-match spell over the next month as they look to climb further clear of the relegation zone.

The Swans sat bottom of the table with just 12 points to their name when Clement arrived at the start of January, but have since doubled that tally to move two points clear of danger.

Having already faced the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea during his time at the Liberty Stadium, Clement's next four games come against Burnley, Hull City, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough - all of whom are in the bottom half of the table.

"We are all very aware of the run we have coming now with the three games in March and Middlesbrough at the start of April. We have come off the back end of a difficult run of games and picked up a good amount of points against teams in and around us. That is what we are going to have to do on Saturday," he told reporters.

"We're very aware that this a crucial period for us, this run of four games, but we are really only focusing on getting a result against Burnley. I don't think the tension and stress has increased or decreased.

"This is a very important game against Burnley, one we are striving to win. We have won our last two home games, against Leicester and Southampton, arguably teams we were in with a shout of doing better against than others we have played in that spell."

Swansea will welcome Burnley to South Wales looking for three consecutive home wins for the first time this season.

Steven Defour in action for Burnley on September 17, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 