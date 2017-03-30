General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Gylfi Sigurdsson: 'Swansea City in good hands under Paul Clement'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Gylfi Sigurdsson believes that, under Paul Clement, Swansea City will not be in a relegation battle next season if they stay in the Premier League.
Gylfi Sigurdsson has claimed that, under Paul Clement, Swansea City will not be in a relegation battle next season if they stay in the Premier League.

The Welsh side have won five of 11 games since the 44-year-old replaced Bob Bradley in January, and sit three points clear of the drop zone going into Sunday's clash with Middlesbrough.

Sigurdsson is confident that the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach will guide the team in the right direction should they survive this season.

"Under Paul Clement the club is in really good hands," the Iceland international told Sky Sports News. "If we stay up the club won't be anywhere near this position next season.

"If he gets a full pre-season and full season to handle the team we will be doing a lot better than we have been.

"A lot of times it does work when you change managers but sometimes it doesn't. Thankfully in this case it has helped us. He's a really good manager and gave us that little bit of spark which we needed, we won a couple of games which has given us confidence."

Swansea's current top-flight spell stretches back to 2011, when they were promoted from the Championship as playoff winners.

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Clement: 'Sigurdsson is underrated'
