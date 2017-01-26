General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Wayne Routledge signs new contract until 2019 at Swansea City

Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Wayne Routledge signs a new contract until 2019 at Swansea City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 10:57 UK

Wayne Routledge has committed his future to Swansea City by signing a new contract until 2019.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Welsh outfit from Newcastle United in 2011, has the option to extend the deal by a further year if he makes a required amount of appearances.

Routledge has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far, in a season that has witnessed Swansea appoint three different managers - Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley and Paul Clement.

"The club wanted me to stay here and I wanted to commit myself further. It was a no-brainer," Routledge told the club's official website. "There was recent interest from other clubs, but for me there wasn't really a decision to be made about my future here.

"For someone who has been at a lot of clubs and has moved around a lot, it's a nice feeling to have finally settled. I've been here since our first season in the Premier League and I'm personally very proud of what we have achieved so far. It's panned out so well."

The winger has made 204 appearances for Swansea, scoring 20 goals.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Read Next:
Clement: 'I'm ideally suited for Swansea'
>
View our homepages for Wayne Routledge, Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Wayne Routledge signs new contract until 2019 at Swansea City
 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud is pursued by James Milner of Liverpool on August 24, 2015
BT Sport announces Premier League fixtures for March
 Andrea Ranocchia in action for Inter on October 27, 2015
Report: Swansea City in pole position to sign Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia
Swansea 'willing to sell Barrow to Newcastle'Henderson: 'We can defend a lot better'Clement reiterates stance on Fernando LlorenteResult: Swansea City stun Liverpool at AnfieldTeam News: Clyne returns to Liverpool starting lineup
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City - as it happenedPreview: Liverpool vs. Swansea CityPremier League duo plan move for Pritchard?Klopp hints at Philippe Coutinho startClyne, Henderson back in training
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version