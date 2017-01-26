Wayne Routledge signs a new contract until 2019 at Swansea City.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Welsh outfit from Newcastle United in 2011, has the option to extend the deal by a further year if he makes a required amount of appearances.

Routledge has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far, in a season that has witnessed Swansea appoint three different managers - Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley and Paul Clement.

"The club wanted me to stay here and I wanted to commit myself further. It was a no-brainer," Routledge told the club's official website. "There was recent interest from other clubs, but for me there wasn't really a decision to be made about my future here.

"For someone who has been at a lot of clubs and has moved around a lot, it's a nice feeling to have finally settled. I've been here since our first season in the Premier League and I'm personally very proud of what we have achieved so far. It's panned out so well."

The winger has made 204 appearances for Swansea, scoring 20 goals.