Swansea City boss Paul Clement insists that his team's fight against relegation from the Premier League will proceed on a 'game-to-game basis'.

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has insisted that his team 'cannot afford to look too far ahead' in their battle against relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Swans looked doomed at the turn of the year, but the Welsh outfit have won three of their last four league games under the stewardship of Clement to rise out of the bottom three and into 15th position in the Premier League table.

After travelling to Chelsea this weekend, Swansea will face Burnley (H), Hull City (A), Bournemouth (A) and Middlesbrough (H) in their next four, but Clement has insisted that he is 'just working on the next game'.

"In terms of preparation we just work on the next game. I know what is happening after Chelsea and how big those games are, but I don't say it is a defining period," Clement told reporters.

"I say we have 13 games to go and we have to avoid suffering at the end of the season. We have to keep winning and moving up the table. We don't want to need four points from two games at the end because that is massive pressure, so we need to take every chance to get points and the next one is on Saturday."

Swansea recorded a 2-0 win over reigning champions Leicester City in their last league match on February 12.