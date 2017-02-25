Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Swansea City boss Paul Clement 'not looking too far ahead'

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City boss Paul Clement insists that his team's fight against relegation from the Premier League will proceed on a 'game-to-game basis'.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 18:47 UK

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has insisted that his team 'cannot afford to look too far ahead' in their battle against relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Swans looked doomed at the turn of the year, but the Welsh outfit have won three of their last four league games under the stewardship of Clement to rise out of the bottom three and into 15th position in the Premier League table.

After travelling to Chelsea this weekend, Swansea will face Burnley (H), Hull City (A), Bournemouth (A) and Middlesbrough (H) in their next four, but Clement has insisted that he is 'just working on the next game'.

"In terms of preparation we just work on the next game. I know what is happening after Chelsea and how big those games are, but I don't say it is a defining period," Clement told reporters.

"I say we have 13 games to go and we have to avoid suffering at the end of the season. We have to keep winning and moving up the table. We don't want to need four points from two games at the end because that is massive pressure, so we need to take every chance to get points and the next one is on Saturday."

Swansea recorded a 2-0 win over reigning champions Leicester City in their last league match on February 12.

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
