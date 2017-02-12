Feb 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
Fernando Llorente: 'Leicester City clash like a cup final'

Sevilla's Spanish forward Fernando Llorente (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Sevilla FC vs Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on December 8, 2015.
Fernando Llorente believes that Swansea's Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Leicester City on Sunday is as important as a cup final.
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has described his side's Premier League game against Leicester City as a cup final in the battle to avoid relegation.

The Swans, who have improved of late under Paul Clement, are currently level on 21 points with the Foxes, one point above the bottom three, ahead of Sunday's fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

Llorente told Sky Sports News: "The situation was very, very difficult, and now we have the possibility of staying out of the relegation zone. Now we have a final. It's like a final for us.

"This Sunday against Leicester for us is so important because the last result was not good for us. All the other teams we are fighting with won the last match. Now the six teams are very narrow, and now we are level with Leicester, we have to win this match.

"We play at home, which for us is good. Now I think we have more confidence, and we believe we can stay in the Premier League. Now the team plays better. It's difficult to beat us."

Llorente joined Swansea from La Liga side Sevilla in the summer and has scored eight goals in the Premier League so far.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
