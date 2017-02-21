General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Ryan Giggs: 'Too many foreign coaches in English game'

Manchester United manager Ryan Giggs walks to the dugout prior to kick-off against Norwich in the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
Ryan Giggs believes that British coaches are struggling to break into management in England because there are too many foreign coaches on these shores.
Ryan Giggs has claimed that British coaches are struggling to break into management because there are too many foreign coaches in the English game.

Seven of the 20 clubs in the Premier League have Brits at the helm, but the current top seven in the table are all managed by foreigners.

Giggs, who was asked by BBC Sport about Englishman Paul Clement's appointment at Swansea City, replied: "It's good to see a British coach getting a chance.

"There's a lot of top quality foreign coaches in the Premier League, but there's also a lot of quality British coaches and managers out there.

"If you don't get the chance, you don't get the chance to prove what you can do and see what you can do with a talented team.

"As I say, there are quality foreign coaches as well. I just think on the balance, there's too many foreigners at the moment and British coaches probably just don't get the chances."

Giggs was caretaker boss for four games at Manchester United after David Moyes's sacking in 2014, and was considered for the Swans job.

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bob Bradley 'worried' by lack of chances
