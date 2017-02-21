Ryan Giggs believes that British coaches are struggling to break into management in England because there are too many foreign coaches on these shores.

Seven of the 20 clubs in the Premier League have Brits at the helm, but the current top seven in the table are all managed by foreigners.

Giggs, who was asked by BBC Sport about Englishman Paul Clement's appointment at Swansea City, replied: "It's good to see a British coach getting a chance.

"There's a lot of top quality foreign coaches in the Premier League, but there's also a lot of quality British coaches and managers out there.

"If you don't get the chance, you don't get the chance to prove what you can do and see what you can do with a talented team.

"As I say, there are quality foreign coaches as well. I just think on the balance, there's too many foreigners at the moment and British coaches probably just don't get the chances."

Giggs was caretaker boss for four games at Manchester United after David Moyes's sacking in 2014, and was considered for the Swans job.