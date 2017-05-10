General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Swansea City's Leroy Fer: 'We must focus on our job, not relegation rivals'

Leroy Fer in action for Swansea City on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer insists that the team must not let themselves get distracted by their rivals' results in the relegation battle.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer has insisted that he and his teammates must not get distracted by the results around them as they bid to secure Premier League survival.

Heading into Saturday's match against already-relegated Sunderland, Paul Clement's side have a one-point advantage over 18th-placed Hull City.

The Welsh outfit will take on David Moyes's side a day before Hull face Crystal Palace, who are not safe yet as they sit four points above the relegation zone.

"We go into the next two games with a lot of momentum and in a position where we know our Premier League status is in our hands," Fer told Swansea's official website. "That's the best situation for us. We know if we do what we need to do then we don't have to look over our shoulder."

"If we win that game then the pressure is all on Hull, but we must focus on ourselves first and foremost. Sunderland showed last week against Hull that they are a proud team that will keep on battling and fighting for their fans.

"We are doing the same for our fans, and it will be amazing to walk out at the Stadium of Light with 3,000 Swansea supporters singing and cheering. Hopefully, with their support, we can take one massive step towards Premier League survival."

After playing Sunderland, Swansea will play West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium.

N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Fernando Llorente: 'I work hard for Swansea City'
 Paul Clement celebrates victory after the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Survival would be my greatest achievement'
