Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer insists that the team must not let themselves get distracted by their rivals' results in the relegation battle.

Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer has insisted that he and his teammates must not get distracted by the results around them as they bid to secure Premier League survival.

Heading into Saturday's match against already-relegated Sunderland, Paul Clement's side have a one-point advantage over 18th-placed Hull City.

The Welsh outfit will take on David Moyes's side a day before Hull face Crystal Palace, who are not safe yet as they sit four points above the relegation zone.

"We go into the next two games with a lot of momentum and in a position where we know our Premier League status is in our hands," Fer told Swansea's official website. "That's the best situation for us. We know if we do what we need to do then we don't have to look over our shoulder."

"If we win that game then the pressure is all on Hull, but we must focus on ourselves first and foremost. Sunderland showed last week against Hull that they are a proud team that will keep on battling and fighting for their fans.

"We are doing the same for our fans, and it will be amazing to walk out at the Stadium of Light with 3,000 Swansea supporters singing and cheering. Hopefully, with their support, we can take one massive step towards Premier League survival."

After playing Sunderland, Swansea will play West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium.