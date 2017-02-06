Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski insists that his side should take confidence from their performance against Manchester City, despite falling to a late defeat.

The Swans had won three of their past four Premier League outings before their trip to the Etihad Stadium and looked like gaining another valuable point before Gabriel Jesus's stoppage-time winner.

Fabianski, who got a hand to the decisive goal but was unable to keep it out, admitted that it is a tough defeat to take, but insists that their performance should give them confidence.

"It should give us confidence moving forward. Especially coming to a team like Manchester City, away from home, and basically being the team that dictates what happens on the pitch. It's a very positive sign. With a bit more luck and a better save we could have got a point here. It shows we have improved defensively," he told reporters.

"I think we can all see and get the feeling that there is something very positive happening and we just have to build on that. Obviously when you get a touch on the ball, in the back of your head you think maybe you should have done better.

"It was close range and it was a bouncing ball which is not always best for the goalie, but maybe I got caught a bit between catching it and trying to palm it away. It is frustrating. It is very hard to take especially after a good performance in the second half."

Swansea now sit just one point clear of the relegation zone after both Hull City and Sunderland won at the weekend.