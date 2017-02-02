Swansea City boss Paul Clement admits that he tried to bring Frank Lampard to the Liberty Stadium prior to the 38-year-old announcing his retirement.

The former Chelsea midfielder called time on his career on Thursday days after he revealed that he was mulling over a number of offers from clubs, including some in the Premier League.

Clement, who was Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Stamford Bridge between 2009 and 2011, told Sky Sports News: "I would have loved to have had him here. So I wouldn't be lying if I said I tried. But I think he was moving towards the decision he made. I fully respect that.

"It would be great to see him continue in the game of football, whether he does or not, it will be something he certainly thinks about in the next weeks or months I am sure. He's got a lot to offer and I would like to say congratulations to him on such a wonderful career."

Lampard's career tally of more than 300 goals includes one scored for Swansea when he was on loan from West Ham United as a teenager.