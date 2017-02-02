General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Paul Clement: 'I wanted Frank Lampard at Swansea City'

Chelsea's Frank Lampard celebrates scoring against Fenerbahce at Stamford Bridge on April 08, 2008.
© Getty Images
Swansea City boss Paul Clement admits that he tried to bring Frank Lampard to the Liberty Stadium prior to the 38-year-old announcing his retirement.
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Paul Clement has revealed that he tried to bring Frank Lampard to Swansea City prior to the 38-year-old announcing his retirement.

The former Chelsea midfielder called time on his career on Thursday days after he revealed that he was mulling over a number of offers from clubs, including some in the Premier League.

Clement, who was Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Stamford Bridge between 2009 and 2011, told Sky Sports News: "I would have loved to have had him here. So I wouldn't be lying if I said I tried. But I think he was moving towards the decision he made. I fully respect that.

"It would be great to see him continue in the game of football, whether he does or not, it will be something he certainly thinks about in the next weeks or months I am sure. He's got a lot to offer and I would like to say congratulations to him on such a wonderful career."

Lampard's career tally of more than 300 goals includes one scored for Swansea when he was on loan from West Ham United as a teenager.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Clement hails 'massive' win over Saints
Jordan Ayew sees red during the Premier League game between West Ham and Aston Villa on February 2, 2016
Swansea City sign Jordan Ayew from Aston Villa in swap deal
 A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Luciano Narsingh: 'Swansea City have confidence to survive'
