General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City squad stronger than last season'

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
© Offside
Swansea City manager Paul Clement claims that his current squad is stronger than last season's despite losing Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente during the summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 22:44 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has claimed that his current squad is stronger than the one he had at his disposal last season, despite losing the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fernando Llorente and Jack Cork during the summer transfer window.

Sigurdsson and Llorente were instrumental in helping Swansea to avoid the drop last season, but they have both since moved on to new pastures with Sigurdsson joining Everton and Llorente moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

The influential duo have been replaced by Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony at the Liberty Stadium, though, and Clement believes that he will have a better team as a result of the club's summer business.

"I'm very happy with the way that the squad has shaped up. Clearly you are disappointed when you lose some key players, and in Sigurdsson, Llorente and Cork three very good players left the club," he told reporters.

"I can't lie and say we haven't lost some good players. We have. But the ins that we got are very good and I am pleased with the size of the squad. We brought the numbers down and it's far more manageable. I would go for this squad now - 100%.

"We had good players who wanted another challenge to go and play elsewhere. But it's better to have players who are motivated and really want to play for this club. Not only did we bring in good quality players, but we brought in players who are motivated and I believe we can become a better team."

Swansea host Newcastle United on Sunday looking to string together back-to-back wins.

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Read Next:
Utd, City 'voted against transfer change'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fernando Llorente, Jack Cork, Renato Sanches, Wilfried Bony, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Report: Tammy Abraham headhunted for Nigeria national team
 Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
Kylian Mbappe, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out for
 Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City squad stronger than last season'
Giggs backs Sanches for success at SwansUtd, City 'voted against transfer change'EFL reject McBurnie's Barnsley moveClement: 'No Sanches game time guarantee'Benitez to miss Newcastle's trip to Swansea?
Kyle Bartley ruled out for three monthsMawson: 'Sigurdsson deserved Everton move'West Ham turned down Sanches, KrychowiakSwansea's Montero joins Getafe on loanBony "very excited" by Swansea return
> Swansea City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 