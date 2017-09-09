Swansea City manager Paul Clement claims that his current squad is stronger than last season's despite losing Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente during the summer.

Sigurdsson and Llorente were instrumental in helping Swansea to avoid the drop last season, but they have both since moved on to new pastures with Sigurdsson joining Everton and Llorente moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

The influential duo have been replaced by Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony at the Liberty Stadium, though, and Clement believes that he will have a better team as a result of the club's summer business.

"I'm very happy with the way that the squad has shaped up. Clearly you are disappointed when you lose some key players, and in Sigurdsson, Llorente and Cork three very good players left the club," he told reporters.

"I can't lie and say we haven't lost some good players. We have. But the ins that we got are very good and I am pleased with the size of the squad. We brought the numbers down and it's far more manageable. I would go for this squad now - 100%.

"We had good players who wanted another challenge to go and play elsewhere. But it's better to have players who are motivated and really want to play for this club. Not only did we bring in good quality players, but we brought in players who are motivated and I believe we can become a better team."

Swansea host Newcastle United on Sunday looking to string together back-to-back wins.