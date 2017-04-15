Swansea City head coach Paul Clement describes next week's Premier League clash with Stoke City as their "biggest in a number of years".

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has suggested that his side must make up for 'missing an opportunity' against Watford by beating Stoke City next weekend.

The Welsh outfit remain in the bottom three of the Premier League table after suffering a 1-0 defeat to the Hornets, but Clement feels that his team were good value for a point at Vicarage Road.

The setback leaves Swansea with work to do to retain their top-flight status, and Clement has hinted that they must push for all three points against the Potters at the Liberty Stadium.

The 50-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I think we did enough defensively. The goal has come for an individual error and Alfie (Mawson) knew that straight away. It's a big mistake.

"Hull not winning today keeps things the same but for me it's a missed opportunity not to get a point today.

"The next game is a must-win game for us. It's the biggest game the club has had in years. We will probably need three wins out of the last five to stay up. And I'm not even sure that would be enough."

Swansea have earned just one point from their last six outings in the Premier League.