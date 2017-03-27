General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Paul Clement: 'Gylfi Sigurdsson does not get credit he deserves'

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement claims that Gylfi Sigurdsson does not get the credit he deserves due to the fact that he plays for a team battling against relegation.
Monday, March 27, 2017

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has claimed that Gylfi Sigurdsson does not get the credit he deserves due to the fact that he plays for a struggling club.

Sigurdsson has been directly involved in 20 of Swansea's 36 Premier League goals this season, scoring nine and creating 11 more despite his side sitting 17th in the table.

The Iceland international has previously stated his desire to join a big club, despite seeing an earlier move to Tottenham Hotspur not work out, and Clement believes that he deserves to be regarded as a top-level player.

When asked about Sigurdsson's relative lack of praise, Clement told reporters: "That's probably because of the position of the team. When teams are lower in the table, the players don't get that recognition.

"He is a player that's done really, really well. It's no surprise. He has ability but goodness, does that player work.

"Every day in training, pushing, extra stuff to work on his technique, his finishing, set plays. He is really alert and attentive in the video meetings, (takes) good care of his body, (he is a) very good professional."

Sigurdsson has most recently been linked with Newcastle United should the Magpies win promotion back to the top flight this season.

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
