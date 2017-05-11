General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Paul Clement happy for Swansea City to celebrate if they avoid relegation

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement believes that it would not be inappropriate to celebrate if Swansea City survive in the Premier League even if they finish 17th in the table.
The Welsh outfit, currently one point above the bottom three, will be mathematically safe if they win at Sunderland on Saturday and Hull City lose at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Clement told BBC Sport on Thursday: "I just want to be in a position on Saturday evening and Sunday when they are playing each other that we have our part of the job done.

"Go right back to the start of the season, I was not here. If you said Swansea are going to stay up and there's going to be massive celebrations, people may think that is not great, you don't want to hear that.

"But in the context of the situation - three managers in one year, bottom at the halfway point with only 12 points and a massive amount of goals conceded - I think, absolutely 'yes' we can celebrate if we stay in the league."

Survival this season would take Swansea into their seventh consecutive campaign in the top flight.

Leroy Fer in action for Swansea City on October 1, 2016
