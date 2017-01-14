Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
Paul Clement: 'Defeat very disappointing'

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Swansea City boss Paul Clement brands Saturday's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal "very disappointing".
Swansea City boss Paul Clement refused to hide his 'disappointment' after watching his team suffer a 4-0 defeat against Arsenal in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the latter stages of the first period in Wales, before the Gunners scored another three times in the second half to secure all the points in comfortable fashion.

The result has left Swansea bottom of the Premier League table, but Clement has provided a positive update on potential new signings, with Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson both "imminent", according to the newly-appointed head coach.

"It is very disappointing. The first half we were in the game and looked solid defensively, even though we did not do enough offensively. We got caught on the counter for the first goal," Clement told reporters.

"We had a big claim for a penalty, looking back on it, it is a penalty. In the second half, we started poorly and then it was an uphill struggle after the first own goal. Arsenal showed how much quality they have offensively. We could have had a penalty and then two deflections went against us. I did see some good things but you have to do it for 90 minutes at this level.

"It is not an eye opener, I know what this level is like. We have some good players and we are looking to do [business] soon. Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll are imminent and hopefully will go through without any problems. We need to put in some decent performances and be ready for the games we need to win."

Clement replaced Bob Bradley as head coach of Swansea on January 3, leaving his assistant coaching position at Bayern Munich to return to management.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
