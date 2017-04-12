General view of Liberty Stadium

Former Swansea City manager Bob Bradley hits out at the Premier League club's owners for what he believes is their suggestion that his reign was a mistake.
Former Swansea City manager Bob Bradley has expressed his anger with the club's owners for what he believes is their suggestion that his reign was a mistake.

The American was appointed at the Liberty Stadium in October but sacked 85 days later with the Swans second-bottom of the Premier League.

Owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan have claimed that they "take responsibility" for their compatriot's tenure, prompting a stern rebuke from the 59-year-old.

"There's a difference between saying 'that's our decision' and 'we made a mistake'," Bradley told BBC Sport. "I've had some people send me some of the articles after the [Swansea City] Supporters' Trust meeting where Jason and Steve say that it was a mistake to hire me and that makes me angry.

"For them to say that 'yes, this is our decision', that is very fair - they should be honest. But when it's said in a way where it comes out like 'yes, we were responsible for that mistake', then does that make me angry? Of course."

Bradley, the first American to manage a Premier League club, has also had spells in charge of the United States, Egypt, Stabaek and Le Havre.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins (c) looks on before the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg between Swansea City and SSC Napoli at Liberty Stadium on February 20, 2014
