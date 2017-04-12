Former Swansea City manager Bob Bradley hits out at the Premier League club's owners for what he believes is their suggestion that his reign was a mistake.

The American was appointed at the Liberty Stadium in October but sacked 85 days later with the Swans second-bottom of the Premier League.

Owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan have claimed that they "take responsibility" for their compatriot's tenure, prompting a stern rebuke from the 59-year-old.

"There's a difference between saying 'that's our decision' and 'we made a mistake'," Bradley told BBC Sport. "I've had some people send me some of the articles after the [Swansea City] Supporters' Trust meeting where Jason and Steve say that it was a mistake to hire me and that makes me angry.

"For them to say that 'yes, this is our decision', that is very fair - they should be honest. But when it's said in a way where it comes out like 'yes, we were responsible for that mistake', then does that make me angry? Of course."

Bradley, the first American to manage a Premier League club, has also had spells in charge of the United States, Egypt, Stabaek and Le Havre.