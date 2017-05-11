New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Cape Town City reveal Steven Pienaar interest

Steven Pienaar in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Cape Town City make an offer to sign Steven Pienaar, who is available on a free transfer following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 15:45 UK

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has revealed that his club have made an offer to sign Steven Pienaar, who is available on a free transfer following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League.

Pienaar, 35, came through the youth system at Ajax Cape Town FC before moving to Ajax in 2001, and the midfielder has enjoyed a glittering career featuring for clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The former South African international had been expected to hang up his boots after Sunderland's drop to the Championship, but Comitis has confirmed that there is an offer on the table for the midfielder.

"Steven is a great player. We are just waiting to see what he is going to do, and what is his decision. We have a direct line [to him]. It is easy to talk to him," The Sun quotes Comitis as saying.

"We don't discard anyone. We are not a youth development team – we want to win silverware. If there is such a kind of player that we need to do that, we will consider him."

Cape Town City are currently third in South Africa's leading division.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes 'to overhaul Sunderland squad'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steven Pienaar, John Comitis, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland manager David Moyes during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland will be Championship's biggest club'
 Steven Pienaar in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Cape Town City reveal Steven Pienaar interest
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
David Moyes urges Jordan Pickford to stay at Sunderland
Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'David Moyes: 'We played with pride'Defoe admits 'frustration' after winResult: Hull survival hopes dented by Sunderland
Team News: One change for Hull against SunderlandLive Commentary: Hull City 0-2 Sunderland - as it happenedEverton favourites to sign Pickford?Allardyce declares interest in Defoe, SakhoMoyes concedes that Defoe could leave
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 