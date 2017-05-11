Cape Town City make an offer to sign Steven Pienaar, who is available on a free transfer following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League.

Pienaar, 35, came through the youth system at Ajax Cape Town FC before moving to Ajax in 2001, and the midfielder has enjoyed a glittering career featuring for clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The former South African international had been expected to hang up his boots after Sunderland's drop to the Championship, but Comitis has confirmed that there is an offer on the table for the midfielder.

"Steven is a great player. We are just waiting to see what he is going to do, and what is his decision. We have a direct line [to him]. It is easy to talk to him," The Sun quotes Comitis as saying.

"We don't discard anyone. We are not a youth development team – we want to win silverware. If there is such a kind of player that we need to do that, we will consider him."

Cape Town City are currently third in South Africa's leading division.