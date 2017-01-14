David Moyes makes one change to his Sunderland lineup to face Stoke City this afternoon.

John O'Shea returns to the starting XI having been benched for last weekend's FA Cup stalemate with Burnley. Javier Manquillo is the man to make way, dropping to the bench.

The visiting Potters display three changes from the side that fell to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Cup as they try to break a three-away game losing streak.

Mark Hughes has opted to include Joe Allen, Glenn Whelan and Charlie Adam from the start, while Ibrahim Afellay and Gianelli Imbula drop to the bench and Bojan Krkic misses out due to a hip injury.

Sunderland: Mannone, Love, Van Aanholt, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Denayer, Rodwell, Larsson, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Maja, Asoro, Embleton, Jones, Manquillo, Honeyman

Stoke City: Grant, Johnson, Shawcross, M Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam; Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch

Subs: Given, Bardsley, Muniesa, Afellay, Imbula, Taylor, Ngoy