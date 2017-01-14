Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
1-3
StokeStoke City
Defoe (40')
HT
Arnautovic (16', 22'), Crouch (34')

Team News: One change for Sunderland against Stoke City

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
David Moyes makes one change to his Sunderland lineup to face Stoke City this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 14:23 UK

David Moyes makes one change to his Sunderland lineup to face Stoke City this afternoon.

John O'Shea returns to the starting XI having been benched for last weekend's FA Cup stalemate with Burnley. Javier Manquillo is the man to make way, dropping to the bench.

The visiting Potters display three changes from the side that fell to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Cup as they try to break a three-away game losing streak.

Mark Hughes has opted to include Joe Allen, Glenn Whelan and Charlie Adam from the start, while Ibrahim Afellay and Gianelli Imbula drop to the bench and Bojan Krkic misses out due to a hip injury.

Sunderland: Mannone, Love, Van Aanholt, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Denayer, Rodwell, Larsson, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe
Subs: Mika, Maja, Asoro, Embleton, Jones, Manquillo, Honeyman

Stoke City: Grant, Johnson, Shawcross, M Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam; Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch
Subs: Given, Bardsley, Muniesa, Afellay, Imbula, Taylor, Ngoy

Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, John O'Shea, Javier Manquillo, Mark Hughes, Joe Allen, Glenn Whelan, Charlie Adam, Ibrahim Afellay, Gianelli Imbula, Bojan Krkic, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes blasts "disgracefully disrespectful" Jeremain Lens
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Team News: One change for Sunderland against Stoke City
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
Moyes: 'We are not easy targets in January'Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van AanholtLens: 'Relegation will make move easier'Sunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj
Wahbi Khazri passed fit for AFCONPremier League games to be postponed?PL trio 'interested in Porto striker'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundGenoa targeting move for Sunderland stopper?
> Sunderland Homepage
More Stoke City News
Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Team News: One change for Sunderland against Stoke City
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'
 Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Tony Pulis 'clueless' about Saido Berahino future
Hughes "hopeful" of Saido Berahino dealBetis 'put off by Muniesa valuation'Cameron in talks to sign new Stoke dealCoates: 'It's football, it happens'Crouch signs new deal at Stoke City
Bony linked with lucrative China moveHughes criticises Bojan, Imbula displaysPaul Lambert: 'Stoke win was deserved'Team News: Afellay starts for StokeStoke boss Hughes confirms Crouch talks
> Stoke City Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool20135248232544
4Arsenal21135345222344
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Bournemouth217593035-526
11Southampton216781925-625
12Burnley2173112231-924
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2165102335-1223
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2145123037-717
18Sunderland2143142040-2015
19Swansea CitySwansea2143142346-2315
20Hull City2135131845-2714
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand