Vito Mannone confident of Sunderland survival

Vito Mannone for Sunderland on October 18, 2014
Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone says that he is confident that the side will do enough to survive in the Premier League this season.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Black Cats are currently just one point from safety in the table, having picked up a surprise point against title contenders Liverpool on Monday courtesy of a Jermain Defoe brace.

"It was a great point and a real battle," Mannone told the club's website. "The fans deserved a better game and we gave one; they got behind us and we stuck two penalties away through Jermain who was as cool as ever.

"We responded really well and we fought for each other which is exactly what we need to do. We can't do it against the big clubs and then not against the clubs in and round us, but if we do it, starting this weekend against Burnley, we have a chance and they beat us too easy on New Year's Eve.

"We have to keep fighting for each other because the crowd will get behind us and we'll get the results to stay up."

Sunderland take on the Clarets in the third round of the FA Cup this Saturday, before Premier League action resumes with the visit of Stoke City a week later.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
expand