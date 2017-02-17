Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj calls on players and supporters to stick together for the relegation run-in after seeing his side fall to a 4-0 loss in their last outing.

Adnan Januzaj has admitted that Sunderland's current league position is bleak, but is hopeful of turning things around over the remaining few months.

The Black Cats, currently in New York on a team-bonding trip, are embroiled in yet another Premier League relegation battle after winning just five of their 25 games.

Januzaj played a key role in Sunderland's latest victory - a 4-0 triumph over fellow strugglers Crystal Palace - by claiming a couple of assists, though normal service resumed last weekend as they fell to a heavy loss at the hands of Southampton.

Ahead of the trip to boss David Moyes's former Goodison Park hunting ground in eight days' time, the Belgium international is desperate to see supporters and players stick together for the run-in.

"It is never nice to lose but even more so because we started the game well," he told the club's official website. "It is important now we pick ourselves up and work harder in the next game.

"Anything can happen in the Premier League and it is important we learn that if we concede a goal we can comeback. We need everyone to stick together, stay together and hopefully we will go to Everton and try to get something from the game."

Sunderland, who remain two points from safety at the foot of the table, follow up their meeting with Everton by taking on Manchester City at the Stadium of Light.