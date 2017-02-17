Adnan Januzaj: 'Sunderland players must stick together'

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj calls on players and supporters to stick together for the relegation run-in after seeing his side fall to a 4-0 loss in their last outing.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 20:45 UK

Adnan Januzaj has admitted that Sunderland's current league position is bleak, but is hopeful of turning things around over the remaining few months.

The Black Cats, currently in New York on a team-bonding trip, are embroiled in yet another Premier League relegation battle after winning just five of their 25 games.

Januzaj played a key role in Sunderland's latest victory - a 4-0 triumph over fellow strugglers Crystal Palace - by claiming a couple of assists, though normal service resumed last weekend as they fell to a heavy loss at the hands of Southampton.

Ahead of the trip to boss David Moyes's former Goodison Park hunting ground in eight days' time, the Belgium international is desperate to see supporters and players stick together for the run-in.

"It is never nice to lose but even more so because we started the game well," he told the club's official website. "It is important now we pick ourselves up and work harder in the next game.

"Anything can happen in the Premier League and it is important we learn that if we concede a goal we can comeback. We need everyone to stick together, stay together and hopefully we will go to Everton and try to get something from the game."

Sunderland, who remain two points from safety at the foot of the table, follow up their meeting with Everton by taking on Manchester City at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Read Next:
David Moyes: "We didn't play well"
>
View our homepages for Adnan Januzaj, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Adnan Januzaj: 'Sunderland players must stick together'
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Romelu Lukaku will be fit for Sunderland clash'
 Lorient's French forward Giani Bruno (L) vies with Lens' French midfielder Wylan Cyprien during the French football match between Lens and Lorient on April 12, 2015
Report: Sunderland interested in Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien
Defoe: 'Mum wants to know when I will retire'Long: 'Saints better than league position'David Moyes: "We didn't play well"Result: Southampton put four past SunderlandTeam News: Redmond, Tadic start for Saints
David Moyes defends New York tripDefoe "totally focused" on helping SunderlandJanuzaj: 'I like playing with Defoe'Lescott: 'My experience is an asset'Caceres to undergo Southampton medical?
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand