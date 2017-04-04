Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
2-0
Sunderland
Slimani (70'), Vardy (78')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Cattermole (35')

Lee Cattermole urges Sunderland to fight for survival

Lee Cattermole of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Norwich City at Stadium of Light on August 15, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole issues a rallying cry to his teammates after a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City leaves them eight points from safety.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 15:16 UK

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has urged his side to fight until the end as they look to produce another great escape to avoid relegation this season.

Cattermole made his first Premier League start since September during Tuesday night's match with champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium but was unable to prevent David Moyes's side from falling to their 20th defeat of the season.

The Black Cats' survival hopes look bleak with eight points separating them from safety and only eight games of the campaign remaining, but Cattermole issued a rallying call to his teammates in a final attempt to avoid their fate.

"It looks very tough but you don't become a footballer by shying away from things. Everyone has that drive, we need to look forward to Sunday, get ourselves going and show how much we care about the position we're in," he told the club's official website.

"We've got another game on Sunday, we have to show some pride, stand up and find out what we're all about. We can't make any excuses, I thought we were bang at it and we played well at the champions. We felt we were the better team but we're walking away with nothing.

"I felt fine, I've felt great in the last couple of weeks. It's tough coming back in the position we're in but I'll rise to it and give my best."

Sunderland, who have failed to even score in their last six Premier League games, will host Manchester United at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Read Next:
Moyes "surprised" by reaction to 'slap' controversy
>
View our homepages for Lee Cattermole, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes backed following "wholly unacceptable" comments
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Sunderland - as it happened
 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 29, 2016
Result: Leicester City pour more misery on toothless Sunderland
Cattermole urges Sunderland to fightCancer sufferer Lowery awarded Grand National placeMoyes "surprised" by reaction to 'slap' controversyShakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'Team News: Defoe fit to start for Sunderland
Rodwell: 'Sunderland can surprise Leicester'FA to quiz Moyes, Sunderland over "slap" commentMoyes: 'Januzaj can silence boo boys'Moyes: 'Sunderland must beat Leicester'David Moyes: "We will keep going"
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 