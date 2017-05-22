General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Kevin Phillips emerges as early favourite for Sunderland job

Kevin Phillips of Sunderland celebrates a goal against Chelsea during the FA Carling Premiership match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on December 4, 1999
Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips - now a coach at Derby County - emerges as the early favourite to replace David Moyes at the Stadium of Light.
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Former striker Kevin Phillips has emerged as the early favourite for the vacant managerial position at Sunderland.

On Monday, the North-East outfit announced that David Moyes had resigned from his role after the club's relegation to the Championship, with chairman Ellis Short claiming that he will take his time before deciding on a replacement.

However, that has not stopped money coming in for several potential replacements and Black Cats legend Phillips appears to be in the running to return to the Stadium of Light.

Between 1997 and 2003, Phillips scored 130 goals in 235 appearances for Sunderland, including 30 goals in a memorable 1999-2000 campaign.

He now holds a coaching role with Derby County but while he lacks the experience of many other possible candidates for the position, a return would be warmly received by the club's supporters.

Former Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka and ex-Leicester City and Derby boss Nigel Pearson have also been given short odds by bookmakers.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
David Moyes resigns as Sunderland boss
