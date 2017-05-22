Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips - now a coach at Derby County - emerges as the early favourite to replace David Moyes at the Stadium of Light.

On Monday, the North-East outfit announced that David Moyes had resigned from his role after the club's relegation to the Championship, with chairman Ellis Short claiming that he will take his time before deciding on a replacement.

However, that has not stopped money coming in for several potential replacements and Black Cats legend Phillips appears to be in the running to return to the Stadium of Light.

Between 1997 and 2003, Phillips scored 130 goals in 235 appearances for Sunderland, including 30 goals in a memorable 1999-2000 campaign.

He now holds a coaching role with Derby County but while he lacks the experience of many other possible candidates for the position, a return would be warmly received by the club's supporters.

Former Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka and ex-Leicester City and Derby boss Nigel Pearson have also been given short odds by bookmakers.