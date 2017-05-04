A report claims that Sunderland boss David Moyes tells Black Cats chairman Ellis Short that he wants "an entirely new team" for the 2017-18 Championship season.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has reportedly informed Black Cats chairman Ellis Short that he wants "an entirely new team" for an assault on the Championship next season.

Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League has already been confirmed, despite the fact that the club still have four league games of the 2016-17 campaign to play.

It is understood that Moyes wants to stay at the Stadium of Light this summer, although according to The Telegraph, it will depend on whether the Scot is given assurances from chairman Short.

The report claims that Moyes will make "radical changes" at the club this summer, and the former Manchester United boss has already lined up deals for a number of players currently playing in the Championship.

Lamine Kone, Fabio Borini, Jordan Pickford and Jermain Defoe are among those likely to leave the relegated club in this summer's transfer window, while Joleon Lescott and Steven Pienaar are also expected to depart.

Despite already being relegated, Sunderland still have a big part to play at both ends of the Premier League this season as they welcome bottom-three battlers Hull City and Swansea City in their next two, before finishing the campaign with trips to Arsenal and Chelsea.