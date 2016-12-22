Sunderland boss David Moyes backs on-loan Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj to be a 'matchwinner' for the Black Cats this season.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has backed on-loan Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj to be a 'matchwinner' for the Black Cats this season.

The Belgian international joined Sunderland, who currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, on loan during the summer and has scored once in 12 appearances for his adopted club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Januzaj's perceived lack of effort has drawn criticism from sections of the Sunderland support this season, but Moyes has backed the Belgian international to make a serious impact over the next few months.

"I have told him he has to look as if he's running a bit harder, sometimes his body language gives you the feeling that he's not," Moyes told reporters.

"But he's capable of winning games. He's not quite doing it yet, but I have great belief he will. He's got the ability to do it and score goals, he had a couple of one-against-one opportunities (against Chelsea last week), instances you feel you would fancy to get in a shot.

"I thought Adnan played really well, that was one of his best games so far. He has got a bit fitter and he needs a bit of encouragement as well. He had a chance against Chelsea which he could have scored, although it was a good save."

Januzaj will be ineligible to face his parent club when Sunderland make the trip to Man United on December 26.