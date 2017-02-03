Sunderland boss David Moyes wants his players to get more service up to Jermain Defoe and help him fire the club out of Premier League relegation trouble.

The 34-year-old, who has scored 12 goals this season, was reportedly on the radar of West Ham United in January, but the Black Cats refused all offers due to his importance in their fight against relegation.

Moyes told Sky Sports News: "There was a bit of noise at the start of the window, but everybody knew that he was vital to us. But we have got to get him opportunities to score, and that's probably been something in recent weeks we have not done.

"We miss Victor Anichebe for that as well because Victor brings other parts to the game and gets us a bit higher up the pitch at different times. But we have to keep getting Jermain those opportunities to score.

"We are just getting on with it. We have got the group now, we have got to try to get focused on the games remaining. We are going to have to win a lot of the games we have got coming up, so that's the aim."

Sunderland, five points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League table, travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.