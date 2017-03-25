Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson believes that he still has "another few years" of football left in him, but is unsure as to where he will be playing in future.

Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has claimed that he still has "another few years" of football left in him, but is unsure as to where he will be plying his trade in future.

The 31-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Sweden, will see his current deal with the Black Cats expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Honestly, I don't see the end of my career any time soon and I hope to play on for another few years," Larsson told Chronicle Live. "I feel motivated and hungry, but where that will be we'll have to wait and see. I'm not too stressed about it.

"You've got to keep your options open. I've loved England throughout my career. The Premier League has been great for me. Obviously, I wouldn't be against playing in England, but you have to keep your options open.

"I'll have a look in the summer, see what's available and make a decision from there."

Larsson, who started his professional career with Arsenal, joined Sunderland from Birmingham City in 2011.