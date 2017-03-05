Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj says that his side must move on from their defeat to Everton ahead of their game with Manchester City on Sunday.

Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj has said that any outcome is possible when his side face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats currently sit at the bottom of the table and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, but Januzaj - who is on loan from City's neighbours Manchester United - has backed his side to get over their latest setback and challenge Pep Guardiola's team.

The 22-year-old told the club's official website: "Football is football and you never know what can happen. We have to keep fighting and we know the fans will help us at the Stadium of Light, so hopefully we can give them something this weekend.

"It was a disappointing result at Goodison Park because we wanted a win or at least a draw. Everton are very strong defensively but if we don't concede goals it becomes easier to attack, but there wasn't a lot of space and after the opening goal it was harder for us.

"In the second half we were much better and we were unlucky not to score when Jermain hit the crossbar, but that's done now and we have to move forward and improve."

Januzaj has scored one goal in 21 appearances since signing a loan deal until the end of the season.