A report claims that former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs is not being considered by Sunderland as a potential managerial option.

On Wednesday afternoon, Giggs emerged as the odds-on favourite with a number of bookmakers to take control at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Sunderland want an experienced manager to lead their assault on the Championship, and therefore Giggs is not currently in the running to become David Moyes's replacement.

Giggs, 43, was appointed Man United manager on an interim basis in 2014, before acting as Louis van Gaal's assistant manager at Old Trafford.

The Welshman, who was linked with the Swansea City post before Paul Clement stepped into the role, has been without a position since leaving Man United before the start of the 2016-17 season.