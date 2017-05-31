General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Ryan Giggs 'not in running for Sunderland job'

Louis van Gaal and Ryan Giggs look on prior to during the FA Cup fourth-round match between Derby County and Manchester United at iPro Stadium on January 29, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs is not being considered by Sunderland as a potential managerial option.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 16:38 UK

Ryan Giggs is reportedly not being considered by Sunderland as a potential managerial option.

On Wednesday afternoon, Giggs emerged as the odds-on favourite with a number of bookmakers to take control at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Sunderland want an experienced manager to lead their assault on the Championship, and therefore Giggs is not currently in the running to become David Moyes's replacement.

Giggs, 43, was appointed Man United manager on an interim basis in 2014, before acting as Louis van Gaal's assistant manager at Old Trafford.

The Welshman, who was linked with the Swansea City post before Paul Clement stepped into the role, has been without a position since leaving Man United before the start of the 2016-17 season.

Potential new Boro manager Alan Pardew in the stands during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Read Next:
Pardew: 'Sunderland not the club for me'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Giggs, David Moyes, Paul Clement, Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Louis van Gaal and Ryan Giggs look on prior to during the FA Cup fourth-round match between Derby County and Manchester United at iPro Stadium on January 29, 2016
Ryan Giggs 'not in running for Sunderland job'
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland raise Jordan Pickford's price tag to £30m?
 Potential new Boro manager Alan Pardew in the stands during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Alan Pardew: 'Sunderland great, but not the club for me'
McInnes not distracted by Sunderland linksHoneyman signs new Sunderland contractBradley Lowery "receiving palliative care"Schwarz "interested" in Sunderland jobDefoe 'agrees three-year Bournemouth deal'
Leeds to exercise one-year Monk extensionGray: 'Sunderland a complete mess'Phillips early favourite for Sunderland jobBournemouth hold talks with Defoe?Short: 'Moyes leaves without compensation'
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 