Ryan Giggs insists that he is in no rush to return to coaching and will wait for the right job to come along, amid links to Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Ryan Giggs has dismissed suggestions that he has been approached by Middlesbrough and Sunderland over the vacant managerial jobs at both Championship clubs.

The Manchester United legend has made clear his intention to move into management, having spent the past 12 months away from the sport after leaving the Red Devils' coaching staff.

Giggs, interviewed for the Swansea City job last year, was said to be on the shortlist of North-East sides Boro and Sunderland, who both fell out of the Premier League this season.

However, speaking to Sky Sports News, Giggs insists that no contact has been made and he is in no particular rush to take up his next coaching position.

"I'm not too aware of it. Unless anyone has approached me, then it's not true. As a player and a person who has been in football for so long, that's all they are, rumours. If I did speak to someone, I would keep it between myself and the club," he said.

"I have 25 years or so as a player then towards the end as a coach and I've had a year off. For the first time in 25 years, where I've had a year off, got the chance to do different things and I've enjoyed it.

"But I've always said I want to eventually become a manager or coach but I am in no rush. It is all about picking the right team and the right club."

Giggs worked as a caretaker manager following David Moyes's exit in 2014 and then remained on as assistant to Louis van Gaal for two seasons.