General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji to serve four-match ban for violent conduct

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
© Getty Images
The Football Association hits Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji with a four-match ban after he was found guilty of violent conduct.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Friday, January 27, 2017 at 11:15 UK

The Football Association has announced that Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after being found guilty of violent conduct.

The 28-year-old was charged by the English governing body for appearing to shove Darren Fletcher while waiting in the box for a free kick to be taken during Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of the Premier League match, and even though Craig Pawson had words with the two players, he did not spot the clash at the time.

Djilobodji denied the charge, but he was unsuccessful and now Sunderland have a problem at the back due to the defender's suspension and the imminent departure of Patrick van Aanholt.

A statement from the FA read: "[Djilobodji] denied the charge, however it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing. The suspension includes the additional standard game as it was the player's second dismissal this season."

The defender will miss Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton.

A general view of the stadium during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on February 21, 2015
Your Comments
