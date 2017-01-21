Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
2-0
Sunderland
Fletcher (30'), Brunt (36')
Nyom (92')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Honeyman (85')

Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji charged by FA after 'shoving' Darren Fletcher

A general view of the stadium during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on February 21, 2015
© Getty Images
The Football Association charges Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji with violent conduct after appearing to shove West Bromwich Albion's Darren Fletcher.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 12:17 UK

The Football Association has charged Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji with violent conduct after appearing to shove West Bromwich Albion's Darren Fletcher during Saturday's Premier League game.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of the Black Cats' 2-0 defeat at The Hawthorns when the pair were in the penalty box waiting for a free kick to be taken.

Referee Craig Pawson spoke to both players but did not take any action, and now the FA has claimed that the match officials did not have a clear view of the incident.

A statement from the FA read: "Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite officials.

"Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence."

Djilobodji, who has until 6pm on January 24 to respond to the charge, could be hit with a four-match ban.

More to follow.

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version