The Football Association has charged Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji with violent conduct after appearing to shove West Bromwich Albion's Darren Fletcher during Saturday's Premier League game.

The incident occurred in the 86th minute of the Black Cats' 2-0 defeat at The Hawthorns when the pair were in the penalty box waiting for a free kick to be taken.

Referee Craig Pawson spoke to both players but did not take any action, and now the FA has claimed that the match officials did not have a clear view of the incident.

A statement from the FA read: "Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite officials.

"Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence."

Djilobodji, who has until 6pm on January 24 to respond to the charge, could be hit with a four-match ban.

