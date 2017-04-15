Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that he is aware of the fans' unrest but insists that he still believes in his ability to steer the club to safety this season.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has insisted that he pays little heed to calls for him to resign after sections of the club's fans made their frustrations known during this afternoon's 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

The Black Cats needed a stoppage-time Fabio Borini strike to salvage a point at the Stadium of Light, although they remain winless in eight Premier League games and rooted to the bottom of the table.

Moyes was booed on numerous occasions throughout the match, while chants imploring the Scot to resign were also heard, but the former Everton and Manchester United boss believes that his side showed an improvement in their performance.

Asked whether he had heard the supporters' chants, Moyes told reporters: "I did, aye, but it's to be expected because me and the team are not doing well just now, so I have to accept it. I just remember to myself that I think I have got the third or fourth-best win record in the Premier League.

"The support has been fantastic. Managers not doing well, teams not doing well, they deserve to take their frustrations out on somebody and nearly always, it's the manager. I thought we played well today. From the start, we tried to get after them right away. Unfortunately we went a goal down quite early, which was poor, but great credit to the lads for fighting back in the first half and the second half.

"We were disappointed with both goals, but not disappointed generally with the play. I thought we played better today, I thought we passed it better, I thought we had bits of control of the game at different times, and that led to some better football."

Sunderland are now nine points from safety with only six games of the season remaining.