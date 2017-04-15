Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
2-2
West HamWest Ham United
Khazri (26'), Borini (90')
Cattermole (1')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ayew (5'), Collins (47')
Byram (70')
Byram (95')

Lee Cattermole urges Sunderland to build on draw with West Ham United

Lee Cattermole of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Norwich City at Stadium of Light on August 15, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole believes that his side's last-gasp draw with West Ham United could kickstart another unlikely survival bid.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 21:48 UK

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has suggested that his side's 2-2 draw with West Ham United on Saturday could be the springboard they need to launch an unlikely survival bid.

The Blacks Cats have been specialists of the great escape in recent seasons, but their current position is their most perilous yet as they sit bottom of the table and nine points from safety with only six games of the season remaining.

Sunderland are winless in their last eight matches too, although they did end a seven-match goal drought against the Hammers before Fabio Borini's 91st-minute equaliser rescued a point.

"Honestly, that's as positive as I've felt after a game for a long time," Cattermole told reporters.

"If we have to start with a draw, we'll start with a draw, but I think you'll definitely see us look to build on that. We will behind the scenes."

Sunderland's next match sees them face fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on April 26.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
David Moyes ignoring calls to resign
